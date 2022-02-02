2022 Texas RB commits to Georgia over Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

2022 3-star Dallas, Texas running back Andrew Paul committed to Georgia over finalists Clemson and Michigan on Wednesday.

Paul saw his recruitment boost after the early signing period with offers from Clemson, Michigan, Washington, Notre Dame, Georgia and Oregon.

Paul made official visits to Georgia, Michigan and Clemson last month and had recruiting analyst predictions to both Clemson and Georgia in the final days of his recruitment.

The first-team All-State honoree tallied nearly 3,000 total yards (2,616 rushing) as a senior, averaging 9.7 yards per carry and posting 44 total touchdowns.

Clemson received a running back signee earlier in the day from 3-star legacy prospect Keith Adams Jr.