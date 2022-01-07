2022 DB has Clemson in top schools

Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Hometown: Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#75 S, #44 AL #75 S, #44 AL Rivals:

#32 AL #32 AL 24/7:

#85 S, #44 AL #85 S, #44 AL 6-1180Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS)2022

A recent 2022 offer included Clemson in his top schools list on Friday.

Three-star Montgomery, Alabama defensive back Kylon Griffin has Clemson in a group with Southern Cal and Nebraska.

Griffin is set to visit Clemson with his high school teammate and 2022 prospect TJ Dudley this month.

He tallied 44 tackles (5 for loss) with six pass breakups and two caused fumbles as a senior according to MaxPreps.

Griffin was previously committed to Mississippi State.