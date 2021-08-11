Playoff site projections vary, predicted matchups familiar for Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Preseason projections are still rolling in as we get closer to the action in early September. Where might the Tigers go this winter for postseason play?

CBS Sports projects yet another Clemson-Ohio State Playoff semifinal battle -- this time in the Cotton Bowl. Alabama and Oklahoma are then slated for the Orange Bowl.

247Sports picks another Clemson-Oklahoma reunion in Florida with an Orange Bowl meeting. 247 sends Alabama and Ohio State to the Cotton.

College Football News is picking the same two CFP pairings. Both sites then pick an Alabama-Oklahoma final.

"Clemson takes the field against Georgia in the season opener with a point to prove after seeing its feeling hurt last time out during a loss to Ohio State," 247Sports' Brad Crawford writes. "The Tigers are loaded despite losing Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne and will be double-digit favorites in every game this season following that showdown in Week 1. You could make the argument these are the two most likely Playoff invites during the 2021 campaign given the separation each program has shown in their respective conferences."

Clemson has made six Playoff appearances in a row with semifinal spots in the Fiesta (twice), Sugar (twice), Cotton (once) and Orange bowls (once).