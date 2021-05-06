NCAA Oversight Committee announces recommended preseason changes

The Division I Football Oversight Committee is pushing for the Division I Council to make preseason practice changes later this month that are aimed to protect the health and safety of athletes.

The recommended changes include:

-Prohibiting drills that create unneeded contact, particularly straight-line contact that is not common to the game.

-Reducing the maximum number of contact practices from 21 to 18, requiring at least seven helmet-only days (with optional spider pads) and restricting full-pads days to nine.

-Increasing the acclimatization period from five to seven days.

-Additional limits on full-contact practices, including no more than two consecutive full-contact practices, a total of no more than 75 minutes of full contact within any practice session and no more than two scrimmages in the preseason.

-The committee also will recommend the creation of an annual education requirement to help coaches and staff on campus understand the new requirements and the reasons for the changes.

The group considered adjusting the length of the preseason but opted to keep the current limit at 25 total practices to begin 29 days before a team’s first contest for 2021. The committee will continue to review and consider potential changes to the regular season, spring practice and out-of-season periods, especially after additional data from the 2021 fall season is available.

The Council will consider the recommendation at its May 19 meeting.