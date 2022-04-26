BREAKING

NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
by - 2022 Apr 26, Tue 18:24
The NCAA is in a transitional phase already and will have a new leader in the next year. (Photo: Charles Nye / USATODAY)
The NCAA is in a transitional phase already and will have a new leader in the next year. (Photo: Charles Nye / USATODAY)

NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia announced on Tuesday that Mark Emmert will be stepping down as president of the NCAA. He will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023, the organization said.

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," said Emmert. "I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," said DeGioia. "It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption."

The NCAA announced just last April that Emmert's contract had been extended through Dec. 31, 2025.

NCAA member schools adopted a new constitution in January and are in the process of transforming the structure and mission to meet future needs.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Tigers blow out Blue Hose
Tigers blow out Blue Hose
ACC transfer commits to Clemson
ACC transfer commits to Clemson
NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
Clemson announces women's gymnastics program's first coach
Clemson announces women's gymnastics program's first coach
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 CUnext
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 bulabugs6
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 prescotttiger
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 tigerforlife28
spacer How do you step down off your knees?***
 root
spacer How do you step down off your knees?***
 root
spacer How do you step down off your knees?***
 root
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 twentytwofifteen
spacer Good. But too late.***
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 ugaTiger
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 72 Tigerboy
spacer Supreme Court made that the only outcome.***
 josephg®
spacer Re: NCAA president Mark Emmert
 mojotiger®
spacer Will history remember him as the man who fiddled while the
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 ICATiger
spacer Thanks for sitting by idly and not getting out in front to
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 Jedi_Kermit®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 TigerJS
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 TigerJS
spacer Is stepping down a cliff?
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 HarleyTgr
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 QBVII
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA announces that president Mark Emmert is stepping down
 Gumby®
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest