Kickoff time, TV channel change for Clemson-Georgia Tech

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

***ESPN announced that the game will start on ESPN2 while the current ABC game finishes up.

The Clemson-Georgia Tech game has moved to a 3:41 p.m. kickoff time on Saturday afternoon on ABC.

The network invoked a five-minute change for the game.

For hardcore tailgaters, this heads-up is probably welcome news so they have a few more minutes to drink and/or finish off a tasty meal.

The Miami-Michigan State (ABC game) currently just started in the fourth quarter so that likely was a factor in moving the game five minutes later inside Death Valley.

The Spartans are currently up 17-14.

Clemson trails the overall series 33-51-2 to Georgia Tech but destroyed them 73-7 last season.