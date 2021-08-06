Justyn Ross sends out thank you message after being cleared to play

TigerNet Staff by

Justyn Ross is cleared to play the game he loves again, and he can't wait to get back on the field.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that Ross got the all-clear to return to action after sitting out a season due to surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine area last year.

Ross is having to clear one last hurdle to practice now, after being put in COVID-19 protocol this week, but Swinney said Friday that he believes Ross will be out of that shortly.

The top player out of Alabama weighed in on the big news via social media Friday:

"It's been a long process, but it's a blessing to say that I've been cleared to return this season," Ross said. "I am so thankful to my family, coaches and teammates for their support, to the Clemson trainers and doctors for their hard work, and to my surgeon Dr. Okonkwo for believing this was possible. I'm grateful I had access to so many experts to determine my own future.

"I never take for granted the opportunity to wear that No. 8 jersey here at Clemson, and I am so blessed to be able to put it on again and go play the game I love."

Over two seasons, Ross tallied 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games (14 starts). He was named a freshman All-American in Clemson’s 2018 national title season and he was an honorable-mention All-ACC pick as a sophomore.