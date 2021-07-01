Justyn Ross releases custom merchandise thanks to new policy
by - Thursday, July 1, 2021, 5:11 PM
Ross has been slowly making his way back to the field.
Ross has been slowly making his way back to the field.

Are you a big Justyn Ross fan? You can wear that fandom literally on your sleeve(s).

Ross joined the mix of college athletes selling customized merchandise -- in Ross' case a branded T-shirt and hoodie (check out the examples below) -- after the NCAA adopted an interim Name, Image and Likeness policy for third-party endorsements and revenue Wednesday.

That policy went into effect Thursday, with Clemson following a newly-enacted South Carolina NIL law.

Ross is working his way back to the football field after missing last season after surgery on a spinal fusion. He practiced this spring in non-contact sessions and indications have been positive for that return in 2021.

The Phenix City, Alabama product earned freshman All-American honors in Clemson's 2018 national title campaign, tallying a team-best 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His sophomore campaign featured a team-high 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight scores in an honorable mention All-ACC campaign.

The South Carolina state law restricts the use of a school logo in player advertisements and merchandise, which you can has been removed from Ross' image in the merchandise below.

