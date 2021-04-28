Jacksonville mayor to light up bridge in Clemson colors for Trevor Lawrence
by - Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 11:21 AM
If you're in the Jacksonville area tonight, you might catch this look. (Photo per Curry's Twitter page)
Jacksonville can't wait to welcome Trevor Lawrence to town, and that includes the mayor.

Trevor Lawrence is set to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft Thursday, a Clemson-first, and head to the Jaguars to boost their rebuild.

Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry decided to honor the soon-to-be occasion by lighting up a bridge in Clemson colors.

"I asked my team and @JTAFLA to light up our downtown Acosta Bridge, Purple & Orange tonight, on the eve of the #NFLDraft. Let’s bring QB1 home to @cityofjax," he said.

Here's a preview of how it will look:

The first round of the NFL draft is set to start at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

