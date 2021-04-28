|
Jacksonville mayor to light up bridge in Clemson colors for Trevor Lawrence
|Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 11:21 AM-
Jacksonville can't wait to welcome Trevor Lawrence to town, and that includes the mayor.
Trevor Lawrence is set to go No. 1 overall in the NFL draft Thursday, a Clemson-first, and head to the Jaguars to boost their rebuild.
Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry decided to honor the soon-to-be occasion by lighting up a bridge in Clemson colors.
"I asked my team and @JTAFLA to light up our downtown Acosta Bridge, Purple & Orange tonight, on the eve of the #NFLDraft. Let’s bring QB1 home to @cityofjax," he said.
Here's a preview of how it will look:
I asked my team and @JTAFLA to light up our downtown Acosta Bridge, Purple & Orange tonight, on the eve of the #NFLDraft. Let’s bring QB1 home to @cityofjax. @ClemsonFB @nflnetwork @thecheckdown @NFL @gmfb #GMFB #Jaguars #DTWD here’s a preview of the skyline tonight. pic.twitter.com/lsHNqqgAJL— Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 28, 2021
The first round of the NFL draft is set to start at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.