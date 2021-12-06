Iowa State opens as slight favorite over Clemson in Cheez-It bowl
Iowa State performed well in the bowl season last year.
Clemson's bowl matchup was announced on Sunday and Dabo Swinney's Tigers opened as an underdog.

Some of that may rest on the turnover and projected turnover around Clemson, which has already produced defensive coordinator Brent Venables being hired as the new head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday, but the 7-5 Iowa State Cyclones opened as a 1-point favorite, while the Tigers are now a 1.5-point favorite in Orlando's Cheez-It Bowl.

Clemson closed its season on a five-game winning streak and seeks to extend its run of 10-win seasons that stretches back to the 2011 campaign.

Iowa State upset a No. 8-ranked Oklahoma State team in late October, 24-21, at home, and were competitive in losses with three teams that finished in the top-16 of the CFP rankings (27-17 loss to Iowa; 31-29 loss at Baylor; 28-21 loss at Oklahoma).

The Cyclones defeated Oregon 34-17 in the Fiesta Bowl last year and are 2-2 under head coach Matt Campbell in bowl games overall.

The Tigers are 3-2 in traditional bowl games over the last five seasons (excluding national title games).

The game is set for a 5:45 p.m. ET broadcast start on Dec. 29 in Camping World Stadium.

