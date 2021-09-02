Four Tigers in top-20 most marketable players in college football
by - 2021 Sep 2, Thu 12:45
Galloway ranks fourth in college football from a marketability standpoints according to one outlet.
OpenDorse released its list of the top-25 most marketable college football players and four Tigers made the top-17 of it.

OpenDorse tracks such things as they are a third-party outlet that facilitates deals for college athletes in the new Name/Image/Likeness era of the NCAA.

Leading the way among Tigers is tight end Braden Galloway, who ranked fourth overall with over 160,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram to go with over 400,000 on TikTok.

Next among Clemson players is DJ Uiagalelei at No. 7, who is already on your TV screens with a Dr Pepper advertisement and has done social media ads for Bojangles as well.

Also in the top-20 are Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) and Justyn Ross (17).

Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler tops the list, followed by former Clemson recruiting target Justin Flowe of Oregon, Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders and Louisville's Kade Neely.

