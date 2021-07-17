Former Tigers ranked among best at their position by ESPN NFL panel
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Grady Jarrett is a game-wrecker, says one NFL executive.
Grady Jarrett is a game-wrecker, says one NFL executive.

An ESPN panel of NFL players, coaches, scouts and executives placed a pair of former Tigers among the best at their position.

DeAndre Hopkins was rated No. 2 overall at receiver, trailing only Green Bay's Davante Adams ($).

"He's not a blazer, but who cares -- the guy just wins," an NFC offensive coach told ESPN. "With those big hands and long arms, and the way he competes, I'm not sure I'd want anyone else to make a catch for me if I needed one play with the game on the line."

Former Tigers defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was ranked No. 10 overall among the NFL's top interior D-linemen.

"He's a game-wrecker when we play them," an NFC executive told ESPN. "He'll sack the quarterback or hustle downfield to chase down a screen play for 15 yards. Never stops playing hard."

Deshaun Watson would likely have made the top-10 at QB but was held out for his pending status for the 2021 season, due to the lawsuit with multiple sexual assault and inappropriate behavior allegations.

