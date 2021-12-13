Former Clemson RB released by Falcons, picked up off waivers by NFL team
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 13, Mon 17:16
Gallman was a fan favorite at Clemson
Gallman was a fan favorite at Clemson

The Atlanta Falcons announced several roster moves recently including the release of running back Wayne Gallman.

Gallman had 28 carries for 104 yards in six games this season with the Dirty Birds.

He was among the final cuts for the San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster before the season started after signing there in April. He rushed for 153 yards on 34 carries over three preseason games.

Over four seasons with the Giants, the 'Wayne-Train' appeared in 53 games (14 starts) with 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Gallman played in 15 games (10 starts) and led his team in rushing attempts (147), rushing yards (682), and rushing touchdowns (six), all single-season career highs.

The New York Giants originally drafted him in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Gallman logged 42 games (37 starts) at Clemson and finished his collegiate career with 676 carries for 3,429 yards and 34 touchdowns, along with 65 receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Gallman wasn't out of work long as the Vikings claimed him off of waivers on Monday:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson RB released by Falcons, picked up off waivers by NFL team
Former Clemson RB released by Falcons, picked up off waivers by NFL team
Clemson men's basketball returns to Littlejohn to take on Redhawks
Clemson men's basketball returns to Littlejohn to take on Redhawks
D.J Uiagalelei listed as a frontrunner for 2022 Heisman Award
D.J Uiagalelei listed as a frontrunner for 2022 Heisman Award
Former Clemson DB will play for Jeff Scott at USF
Former Clemson DB will play for Jeff Scott at USF
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest