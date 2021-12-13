Former Clemson RB released by Falcons, picked up off waivers by NFL team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Atlanta Falcons announced several roster moves recently including the release of running back Wayne Gallman.

Gallman had 28 carries for 104 yards in six games this season with the Dirty Birds.

He was among the final cuts for the San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster before the season started after signing there in April. He rushed for 153 yards on 34 carries over three preseason games.

Over four seasons with the Giants, the 'Wayne-Train' appeared in 53 games (14 starts) with 338 carries for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as 80 receptions for 498 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, Gallman played in 15 games (10 starts) and led his team in rushing attempts (147), rushing yards (682), and rushing touchdowns (six), all single-season career highs.

The New York Giants originally drafted him in the fourth round (140th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Gallman logged 42 games (37 starts) at Clemson and finished his collegiate career with 676 carries for 3,429 yards and 34 touchdowns, along with 65 receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Gallman wasn't out of work long as the Vikings claimed him off of waivers on Monday:

Vikings have claimed RB Wayne Gallman off waivers via the Atlanta Falcons and placed RB Alexander Mattison on Reserve/Covid-19. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021