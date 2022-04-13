Former Clemson RB lands in ESPN's top-100 RB ranking

ESPN's latest offseason exercise is ranking the top-100 running backs from the last six decades -- and a recent Tiger made the cut ($).

ACC all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne made the "dual threats" section of the list.

Etienne added an enhanced receiving part of his game later in his career, going from 17 receptions in his first two seasons to ranking third on the team in his last season in catches (48) and yards (588).

All totaled, Etienne rushed 686 times for 4,952 yards with 70 rushing touchdowns and caught 102 passes for 1,155 and eight receiving touchdowns in 1,852 career snaps over 55 games (42 starts).

He left as the NCAA FBS record holder for most career games scoring a touchdown (46 of his 55 career games), breaking the mark held by San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey.

In addition to rushing yards, Etienne left as the ACC record-holder in total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468).

He earned ACC player of the year honors back to back in 2018 and 2019 and first-team All-American honors from 2018-2020.

Oklahoma State product Barry Sanders topped the ESPN list.