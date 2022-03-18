Former Clemson DL re-signs with Broncos

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Denver Broncos announced that they have signed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams to a one-year deal on Friday.

During the last two years with the Broncos, he had 78 tackles, including five tackles for loss, three sacks, 11 quarterback hits, five passes defended, and an interception.

Last season, he had 41 tackles, a sack, and two pass deflections.

As recently as 2020, he was reportedly working at an Amazon fulfillment warehouse before registering 37 tackles, six quarterback hits, and two sacks later in the year.

In 2019, he was a part of the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL.

There is no quit in Williams as he has been cut ten teams during his pro career. His perseverance is a testament to his hard work and no-quit personality.

Williams was an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2015.