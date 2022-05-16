Former Clemson defender signs rookie contract
by - 2022 May 16, Mon 15:14
Baylon Spector officially signed with the Bills ahead of rookie minicamp.
The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of its rookie draft class ahead of minicamp over the weekend, including former Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector.

Spector was the Bills' final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The seventh-round pick (231st) out of Clemson played in 53 games and started 20 of them.

Throughout his four-year collegiate career, Spector racked up 193 total tackles, 22 TFLs, nine sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles, and three pass breakups. In 2021, Spector was voted as a permanent team captain and an All-ACC Academic Team selection.

Spector's contract is slotted at $3.8 million with $103,724 for a signing bonus with a four-year deal (Spotrac).

