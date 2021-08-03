Former Clemson DE activated for training camp

Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant was activated by the Detroit Lions ahead of their first padded practice Tuesday.

Bryant was put on the physically unable to perform list for an undisclosed injury in late July, but he's back now and Lions coach Dan Campbell says they are taking it slow with the third-year pro.

"The only way to really, truly feel like you’re ready is you’ve got to go through some stuff," Campbell told reporters (via the Detroit Free Press). "You have to do football-type drills. You have to be able to go against the sled and kind of a guy over you, because it does. It kind of takes your mind off of the injury and it’s the best way to acclimate yourself into it. (When) you go out there and he’s working with the trainers and it’s like you’re going to do this bag drill, all you think about is what’s hurt. But now all of a sudden you get with the rest of your teammates or you’re getting coaching, you start to forget about the fact that, 'Hey, this is where this thing was hurting.' We know he’s ready, we’ll be smart with him."

The former fourth-round NFL draft pick has landed on inactive lists each of his first two seasons and played through injury in his senior campaign with the Tigers (torn pectoral).

Bryant has logged 10 NFL games played with one start, totaling 25 combined tackles (one for loss).

He missed the first six games of the 2016 Clemson season (foot) but recovered to a first-team All-American campaign in 2017 with 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks with 12 QB pressures.