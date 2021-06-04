ESPN projections for Clemson football season released

Will Clemson football run the table? The odds are in its favor according to one ESPN metric.

ESPN's Bill Connelly gave an early look at the ESPN SP+ projections for the Tigers and Clemson is favored by 18 points or more in all but one game.

Connelly posted the numbers on social media in a commentary on a potentially lacking strength of schedule in ACC play for the Tigers, where they are not slated to face an ACC team in his top-40 unless they play Miami (preseason No. 8) or UNC (No. 10) in the ACC title game.

The closest game is of course the opener with likely top-5-ranked Georgia in Charlotte, where Clemson is given a 60% win projection and predicted around a 5-point margin of victory (4.5).

The next closest game is at Pittsburgh and around an 18-point projected margin of victory. The closest divisional game could be at NC State, where the Tigers are picked to win by 18 as well.

Clemson is given an 85 percent or better win probability in all but the Georgia opener and eight of the games come with an over 90% call, including a 32-point margin projected at South Carolina.

