D.J. Uiagalelei ranked fifth in latest 2021 Heisman odds
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:54 AM
Uiagalelei has been impressive during his young career
Uiagalelei has been impressive during his young career

The College Football season is almost here.

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei could be in for a huge season at Clemson this coming year.

In 2020 during his freshman campaign, Uiagalelei completed 78 out of 117 passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns with zero picks for an impressive total quarterback rating of 146.4.

BetOnline released their latest Heisman odds for the 2021 season, with Georgia quarterback JT Daniels as the favorite with 5/1 odds.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was second on the list (7/1), followed by the other frontrunners with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (10/1), Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (10/1), Uiagalelei (11/1) and. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (14/1).

Who do you have winning the coveted individual award this season?

