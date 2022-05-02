Deshaun Watson's marketing manager says one accuser demanded 30K
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 2, Mon 08:52
Watson is still dealing with 22 civil cases against him (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Watson is still dealing with 22 civil cases against him (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

The Deshaun Watson saga continues.

Fox 8 News has released exclusive video clips of a deposition in the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct case in Houston, Texas.

The videos are testimony from Watson's marketing manager Bryan Burney saying that a women suing Watson called him demanding $30,000 for "indefinite silence."

Burney said that he believed it was a type of shakedown.

Check out the videos below:

