|
Deshaun Watson's marketing manager says one accuser demanded 30K
|2022 May 2, Mon 08:52- -
The Deshaun Watson saga continues.
Fox 8 News has released exclusive video clips of a deposition in the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct case in Houston, Texas.
The videos are testimony from Watson's marketing manager Bryan Burney saying that a women suing Watson called him demanding $30,000 for "indefinite silence."
Burney said that he believed it was a type of shakedown.
Check out the videos below:
Tags: Clemson Football, Deshaun Watson