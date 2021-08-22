DeAndre Hopkins voted a top-10 NFL player again, three Tigers make top-100

The NFL Network released the top-10 players in the league as voted by the players on Sunday, and former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was in that group yet again.

Continuing an ongoing series on the TV channel, it was revealed that Hopkins was voted as a top-10 player in the league for a second-straight year. He was No. 8 on the list last year and is in a top-10 group to be revealed on the network next weekend (Saturday at 4 p.m. ET) that only includes one other wide receiver (Green Bay's Davante Adams; full list below).

Hopkins is a 3-time All-Pro and 5-time Pro Bowler and he hauled in 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns last season.

His former teammate Deshaun Watson was ranked 18th, while former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett moved up 37 spots to No. 54 overall this year.

"His numbers may have taken a slight dip, but Jarrett’s impact and value cannot be understated. The back-to-back Pro Bowler has been one of the few bright spots for Atlanta’s struggling defense the past few seasons. In 2020, Jarrett led the team in QB pressures (34) and pass rush snaps (500) while ranking second in run stops (36), per NGS. His rise from No. 91 to No. 54 demonstrates those in the league are paying close attention to the former fifth-rounder’s evolution," NFL.com analyzed.

Here are players ranked No. 100-11 on #NFLTop100 Players of 2021 on @nflnetwork! pic.twitter.com/6kWALNy7sb — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) August 23, 2021

The Top 10 of the #NFL100 Players of 2021 is set! Catch the season finale on Saturday, August 28 at 4p ET on @nflnetwork!



Here are The Top 10 players listed in alphabetical order pic.twitter.com/jDvT8l4fFz — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) August 22, 2021