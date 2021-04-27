Dabo Swinney talks recruiting, life lessons, legacies on Grady Jarrett podcast

Former Clemson standout and current Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett hosted Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on his podcast recently to talk about a variety of subjects.

Swinney and Jarrett reminisced about Jarrett's recruiting process, the program Swinney has built in Clemson and more.

"We've been a developmental program," Swinney said. "Through 12 years, we haven't had to hit the transfer market. We have not signed junior college players. We've signed high school kids and developed them...It's not just about players. You've got to have players, but it's more than that. We've been doing that in an uncommon way. The second-winningest program the last 10 years has been Clemson. Alabama is No. 1 and they've been unbelievable. Us and Alabama have been the two winningest teams on the field, but off the field, nine out of 10 years we've been top-10 academically...

"There's one program that's been doing it at that level on and off the field the last 10 years."

