Dabo Swinney on dancing at Trevor Lawrence’s wedding
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 16, 2021, 9:17 AM
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewed on the 'Packer and Durham show' recently talking about the offseason, including being a guest at Trevor Lawrence's wedding.

"I made it through the limbo line," Swinney said. "I was able to get underneath the thing (limbo bar). I didn’t fall or anything like that. We had a great time. I had never been down there, this Palmetto Bluff place. It is kind of out of the way, but it’s beautiful, and I had a chance to play golf and see a lot of the fellas."

Swinney shared that he was able to break out his dance moves and do 'The Wobble.'

"We all danced and did The Wobble and a couple of the other dances. Wobble baby. We got that down. Happy for Trevor and Marissa. She looked beautiful. It was a great event. And then I got a chance to see a round of golf at The Masters, so it was a great weekend."

