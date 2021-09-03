Clemson University extends mask mandate requirement

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Wearing masks combined with thorough testing is helping in the battle against COVID-19.

Clemson University sent out an email to all students, faculty, and staff on Friday stating that Clemson will continue their mask mandate through October 8.

The University continues to evaluate all public health data as it mitigates the prevalence of COVID-19. A review of infection rates (approximately 1%) indicates Clemson’s rigorous testing strategy combined with its current mask mandate is having the desired positive effect.

After a thorough analysis of COVID-19 trends in the community, Clemson’s leadership has decided to extend (without interruption) the mask mandate through October 8.

Clemson will continue to require masks in all its statewide buildings including classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, and residential and dining halls except while eating or in private spaces.

Masks were shown in models to have a significant impact on curbing the spread of the virus and correspondingly enhances our ability to stay in person. Clemson will continue to review trends in the community and, based on the data, will modify its strategy accordingly.