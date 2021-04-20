Clemson tops 2021 ACC championship odds

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson has been dominant in football regarding divisional play, winning six straight ACC championships.

More of the same is likely from the Tigers of Pickens County.

Vegas agrees as DraftKings released their ACC title odds on Monday and had Clemson on top with -835 odds, followed by frontrunners North Carolina (+700), Miami (+1000), and North Carolina State (+1600).

The rest of the ACC division odds include Louisville (+2200), Virginia Tech (+2500), Florida State (+3300), Pittsburgh (+3300), Virginia (+3300), Boston College (+5000), Georgia Tech (+5000), Wake Forest (+5000), Syracuse (+8000), and Duke (+10000).