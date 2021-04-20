Clemson tops 2021 ACC championship odds
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 8:40 AM
Clemson is still top dog in the ACC (ACC photo)
Clemson is still top dog in the ACC (ACC photo)

Clemson has been dominant in football regarding divisional play, winning six straight ACC championships.

More of the same is likely from the Tigers of Pickens County.

Vegas agrees as DraftKings released their ACC title odds on Monday and had Clemson on top with -835 odds, followed by frontrunners North Carolina (+700), Miami (+1000), and North Carolina State (+1600).

The rest of the ACC division odds include Louisville (+2200), Virginia Tech (+2500), Florida State (+3300), Pittsburgh (+3300), Virginia (+3300), Boston College (+5000), Georgia Tech (+5000), Wake Forest (+5000), Syracuse (+8000), and Duke (+10000).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson tops 2021 ACC championship odds
Clemson tops 2021 ACC championship odds
Deshaun Watson's attorney files response to 22 civil lawsuits
Deshaun Watson's attorney files response to 22 civil lawsuits
South Florida forward commits to Clemson
South Florida forward commits to Clemson
WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence
WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest