Clemson spring game rosters released with printable PDFs
by - 2021 Apr 1, Thu 09:52
Clemson's spring game will kick off on ACC Network at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Clemson announced its rosters for the annual spring game this Saturday, which is set for a 1 p.m. start on ACC Network.

DJ Uiagalelei will lead the Orange team alongside skill-position weapons such as Joseph Ngata, Kobe Pace and Will Shipley.

Backup QBs Hunter Helms (will also take snaps on the Orange) and Taisun Phommachanh are on the White team with E.J. Williams, Lyn-J Dixon and Chez Mellusi.

Clemson assigned the whole roster, but there are quite a few players expected out for Saturday's action. That includes Andrew Mukuba, KJ Henry, Justyn Ross, Baylon Spector, Brannon Spector, Mario Goodrich, Etinosa Reuben, Lannden Zanders, Malcolm Greene, Matt Bockhorst, Sage Ennis, Nolan Turner, Frank Ladson and Braden Galloway.

Lemanski Hall, Tigers defensive ends coach, is the designated head coach for the Orange side, while receivers coach Tyler Grisham leads the White team.

Check out the full rosters below (click on link if on mobile):


