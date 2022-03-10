Clemson sees big drop in ESPN future QB power rankings

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN forecasted this week what the best future quarterback situations are in college football and the Tigers are not where they've been in recent years ($).

The outlook peers into the next three seasons and where teams stand, and after ranking No. 2 last year, the Tigers are No. 17 in the rankings for 2022-24.

"I can't remember an elite program that returns both its head coach and starting quarterback, and faces as many question marks as Clemson does in 2022," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg writes. "Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott finally took a head-coaching job, and coach Dabo Swinney replaced him with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, a former Clemson QB who has overseen the position since 2015. Streeter will try to engineer improvement with Uiagalelei, who looked good in limited action as a freshman but threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) last season and finished 97th nationally in total QBR (43.2). Uiagalelei has size, arm strength and a slimmed-down frame, but must recapture his confidence to lead a unit with fewer assurances than usual."

Rittenberg also noted ESPN's top-rated dual threat QB for 2022 on the roster, with Cade Klubnik, being in a position to take over if Uiagalelei struggles this season, noting he's "made an impression early in spring practice."

Teams on Clemson's 2022 schedule in the top-25 ranking include NC State (9), South Carolina (18), Notre Dame (20) and Wake Forest (23).