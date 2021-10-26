Clemson RB out against Florida State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Next man up mentality again for the Tigers.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference that sophomore running back Kobe Pace will be out against Florida State as he is in the COVID-19 protocol.

"Kobe Pace will be out in COVID protocol," he said. "We will have to go without him. Thankful we have Shipley back last week. We will go with two freshmen (Shipley and Phil Mahfah) and Rencher. It has been a crazy year with some of those challenges."

Pace has been impressive with 59 rushes for 327 yards with three touchdowns this season.

During his freshman campaign, he had 18 carries for 75 yards and caught five passes for 26 yards with a receiving touchdown in 50 snaps.

In other injury news, Swinney hopes to get Hunter Rayburn, Joseph Ngata, and EJ Williams back for the Florida State game. Linebacker Jake Venables might be back but he doesn't know yet.