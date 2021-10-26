Clemson RB out against Florida State
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:16 AM
Pace won't be available against Florida State
Pace won't be available against Florida State

Next man up mentality again for the Tigers.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference that sophomore running back Kobe Pace will be out against Florida State as he is in the COVID-19 protocol.

"Kobe Pace will be out in COVID protocol," he said. "We will have to go without him. Thankful we have Shipley back last week. We will go with two freshmen (Shipley and Phil Mahfah) and Rencher. It has been a crazy year with some of those challenges."

Pace has been impressive with 59 rushes for 327 yards with three touchdowns this season.

During his freshman campaign, he had 18 carries for 75 yards and caught five passes for 26 yards with a receiving touchdown in 50 snaps.

In other injury news, Swinney hopes to get Hunter Rayburn, Joseph Ngata, and EJ Williams back for the Florida State game. Linebacker Jake Venables might be back but he doesn't know yet.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson DB featured in top half of NFL mock draft
Clemson DB featured in top half of NFL mock draft
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Florida State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Florida State projections
Clemson commit named S.C. Mr. Football finalist
Clemson commit named S.C. Mr. Football finalist
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik on All-American honor, big senior year
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit Cade Klubnik on All-American honor, big senior year
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 52) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 TigerNet News
spacer Crap***
 colberttiger
spacer Re: Crap***
 ddclemson
spacer Re: Crap***
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Crap***
 u2mfl
spacer Re: Crap***
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: Crap***
 WeToDeep®
spacer *waiving white flag*
 gotigers37®
spacer I swear we are the only team I see missing players due to COVID protocol...***
 81TigerS16
spacer Would be interesting to see the numbers by team for the year
 Lakedude®
spacer Doesn't really matter. If they've got Covid
 SquishyWaffle
spacer Just curious what it looks like by school. With a test as
 Lakedude®
spacer Is this the result of Clemson's overbearing testing policy..
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 TIGERMEAT®
spacer Reminder: Duke is the only other ACC school...
 cotton scout tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 T3Tiger®
spacer If I wouldn't get banned, I'd simply say one four letter
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: I'll say it
 74TIGER
spacer Re: I'll say it
 74TIGER
spacer Re: If I wouldn't get banned, I'd simply say one four letter
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: If I wouldn't get banned, I'd simply say one four letter
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: If I wouldn't get banned, I'd simply say one four letter
 Vermontfan1221
spacer How about SHAZBOT!
 Lakedude®
spacer Re: If I wouldn't get banned, I'd simply say one four letter
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer LOL, this is so incredibly stupid***
 CUinDE
spacer How?***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 TigerLinks®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 KeoweeIndians®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 tigerfan3032
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 crawdad64
spacer Re: So does this mean
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 LtColClemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 TigersO
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 GatorBowl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 Chucktowntiger1992
spacer Why is it that Clemson seems to be the only team out with
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: Why is it that Clemson seems to be the only team out with
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: Why is it that Clemson seems to be the only team out with
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: Why is it that Clemson seems to be the only team out with
 RedKnight18®
spacer Let's Go Brandon!***
 ClemBert®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Might as well be rocket science for you…
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 Rw43
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 Connelly
spacer Good thing CJ has established the hierarchy in the RB room
 Obed®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson RB out against Florida State
 COTIGER1®
Read all 52 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest