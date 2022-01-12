Clemson ranked in top-15 of final ESPN power rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson was ranked No. 15 overall in the final ESPN power rankings of the 2021 college football season.

"The Tigers struggled to find any offensive consistency for much of the season and were held to fewer than 20 points in regulation in six of their 13 games," ESPN's Chris Low said. "All eyes will be on the quarterback position and rising junior DJ Uiagalelei next season as well as a Clemson coaching staff that has been revamped. Staff continuity has been a constant under Dabo Swinney, but he lost offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to the Virginia head job and defensive coordinator Brent Venables to the Oklahoma head job. Swinney promoted from within to fill both positions -- quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter replacing Elliott and senior defensive assistant Wes Goodwin moving from an analyst's role to replace Venables.

"The Tigers ended the 2021 season on a six-game winning streak to ensure their 11th consecutive season of 10 or more wins."

Clemson is in a quartet of ACC teams in the middle of the top-25, with Pitt (13), Wake Forest (14) and NC State (16). The top-5 are Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Cincinnati.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers finished No. 8 in ESPN's Football Power Index metric (15.8 rating), which led the ACC ahead of Pitt (12), NC State (16) and Wake Forest (22). Georgia went into the postseason at No. 1 there and finished that way (30 rating), ahead of Alabama (25.4), Ohio State (24) and Michigan (20.7).

Clemson ranked No. 14 in the final Associated Press top-25 and No. 16 with the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.