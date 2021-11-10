Clemson ranked #1 small sports town in nation
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
WalletHub released their latest rankings on Wednesday comparing 392 cities with 50 key metrics and Clemson was ranked impressively as the No. 1 small sports city in the United States.

Clemson had a total score of 21.53 with individual rankings of #31 in football, #51 in basketball, #27 in baseball, #450 in hockey, and #46 in soccer.

The main metrics included in the study were performance and team stats from professional and collegiate sports teams, ticket prices, and fan engagement.

Best Small Sports Cities

1. Clemson, SC

2. West Point, NY

3. Fayette, MS

4. East Lansing, MI

5. Tuscaloosa, AL

6. Hanover, NH

7. State College, PA

8. Buies Creek, NC

9. Stanford, CA

10. Morgantown, WV

Source: WalletHub

