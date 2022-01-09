Clemson outside top-5 of FOX analyst 'too early' 2022 rankings

TigerNet Staff by

It's time for the "too early" rankings and there are a couple in ahead of Monday's National Championship between Georgia and Alabama.

The picture is becoming a little clearer with NFL draft declarations underway and some transfers already in (with several more likely to come across college football up to the 2022 kickoffs).

FOX lead college analyst Joel Klatt offered his early top-10 for '22 and starts Clemson at No. 6 overall, coming off of the 10-3 campaign this season.

He rates Alabama on top, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Michigan. He also has 2022 Clemson opponents Notre Dame (9) and Wake Forest (10) rounding out the top-10.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy ranks Clemson one spot ahead of Klatt's at No. 5 overall. He has Alabama on top also, followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Wake Forest is No. 9 there, with more 2022 Clemson foes in the top-15 as well with Miami (11) and Notre Dame (12). The Tigers host Miami and travel to Wake Forest and Notre Dame next season.

NC State is also a few spots inside the top-40 in McMurphy's "Next 25" list.

Texas A&M leads the 247Sports Composite class rankings for 2022 currently with 28 commits, while Alabama has the highest average rating per commit (95.19) ahead of next month's National Signing Day. Clemson is currently 25th with a 12-man class overall and fifth in average rating per pledge (92.20).