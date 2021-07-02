Clemson matches best finish in College Directors’ Cup Standings in 15 years

Press Release by

Six ACC schools are ranked among the top 25 of the final Division I Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings announced Friday. Clemson finished 36th which matches its best finish in the standings since the 2006-2007 season.

North Carolina finished fourth with 1,126.25 points – just .25 out of third place. Virginia (11th), Notre Dame (14th), Florida State (16th), Duke (21st) and NC State (23rd) completed the ACC’s top-25 contingent.

?Three schools among the ACC’s top 25 – North Carolina (field hockey), Virginia (women’s swimming & diving and men’s lacrosse) and Notre Dame (fencing) – were buoyed by at least one NCAA championship during the 2020-21 academic year.

Boston College added a fifth ACC national championship in women’s lacrosse, and ACC student-athletes claimed 20 individual NCAA titles.

Ten ACC schools finished among the final top 50, with Virginia Tech placing 32nd, followed by Clemson (36th), Louisville (40th) and Georgia Tech (44th).

Wake Forest (54th), Miami (62nd), Syracuse (64th), Pitt (73rd) and Boston College (74th) followed, placing all 15 ACC member institutions among the top 75.

The Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships.

This marks the 19th consecutive year that four or more ACC schools placed among the top 30 in the final rankings. North Carolina and Virginia are among two of only 12 schools nationally to rank in the top 30 in each of the 27 years the Directors’ Cup has been conducted.

In the league’s 68-year history, ACC institutions have captured 166 team national championships and 347 individual NCAA titles.

Complete standings and the scoring structure for the Division I Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup can be found at www.directorscup.org. In addition, please visit www.thedirectorscup.com and Twitter @ldirectorscup.