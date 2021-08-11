Clemson freshman, Tiger transfers land on ESPN top-50 newcomers list

A number of players who wore a Clemson uniform and one who is currently made ESPN's top-50 newcomers list on Wednesday($).

The highest-ranked Tiger/former Tiger on the list is Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick, who checked in at No. 6.

"Kendrick was the No. 62-ranked recruit in the 2018 class and signed with Clemson. He was a starter at corner for the Tigers, was a first-team All-ACC player and had 20 total tackles, 1 sack, 6 pass breakups and 1 interception last season, however he missed three games amid disciplinary issues," ESPN's Tom VanHaaren wrote. "He is bringing a ton of experience and ability and should be one of the top corners for Georgia. He'll play his former team in the first game of the season and has a chance to help his new team stop Clemson's passing game."

Clemson will also take on the No. 2-ranked player on the list in Charlotte, with Georgia wide receiver/tight end Arik Gilbert from LSU.

Former five-star Clemson signee and running back Demarkcus Bowman was ranked 14th ahead of his first season with Florida and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. is No. 16 before his first year with LSU.

The lone current Tiger to make the top-50 was running back Will Shipley in the 25th spot.

"Replacing running back Travis Etienne Jr. will be difficult, but Shipley could be an explosive playmaker in the run and pass game for the Tigers. He is a speedy back that can do it all and should make a big impact right away," VanHaaren said.