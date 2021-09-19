Clemson football by the numbers: Tiger offense, defense going in opposite directions

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

The numbers, by no surprise whatsoever, are ugly on the offensive side of the ball.

The lone top-25 statistical rankings come with third-down offense, after going 9-of-15 against the Yellow Jackets -- improving to 20th nationally (.500), and tackles for loss allowed (18th; 3.67 PG)

In the triple-digits, Clemson is 120th in passing yards per completion (9.43), 117th in fourth down offense (.000), 114th in passing efficiency (107.07), 112th in total offense (322.7 YPG), 111th in sacks allowed (3.5 per game), 105th in scoring offense (22) and 101st in passing offense (188.7).

One of the better numbers after the SC State was red-zone scoring, where the Tigers had been 8-of-8, but their coming up short twice on Saturday sent the ranking from first to 74th. Clemson's touchdown scoring in the red zone ranks 33rd, however.

On the defensive side, Clemson is No. 1 in red zone TD percentage (.000) and No. 2 in scoring defense (7), with top-25 marks on third down (10th; .261), against pass efficiency (11th; 97.2 rating) and passing yards (18th, 156.7), total yards (266.7) and with tackles for loss (25th; 7.3).

Individually, freshman Will Taylor continues to impress with a top-10 ranking on punt returns (No. 7; 15.8), with fellow frosh Will Shipley in the top-50 in rushing TDs (27th; 4) and total TDs (38th; 4). James Skalski jumped into the top-50 in total tackles (43rd; 8.7 PG) after tallying nine on Saturday.

Clemson's stat profile through three games

Team

Top-10 ranks: Scoring defense - 2 (7 PPG), red zone defense - 4 (.500; No. 1 in red zone TD percentage - .000), third down defense - 10 (.261),

Top-25 ranks: Pass efficiency defense - 11 (97.2), tackles for loss allowed - 18 (3.67 PG), passing defense - 18 (156.7), total defense - 19 (266.7 YPG), third down offense - 20 (.500), tackles for loss - 25 (7.3 PG).

Top-50 ranks: Red zone TD percentage - 33 (75%), punt return defense - 43 (3.2), rushing defense - 44 (110), rushing defense - 44 (110), punt returns - 45 (10.33).

75th or worse: Fumbles recovered - 75 (1), turnovers lost - 76 (5), net punting - 77 (39), fewest penalties - 78 (20), fewest penalties per game 79 (6.67), passes had intercepted - 81 (3), fourth down defense - 83 (.600), sacks allowed - 83 (2.33), rushing offense - 93 (134), time of possession - 96 (28:10), turnover margin - 98 (-0.67), passing offense - 101 (188.7), scoring offense - 105 (22), kickoff return defense - 108 (25), sacks allowed - 111 (3.5), total offense - 112 (322.7), passing efficiency - 114 (107.07) fourth down offense - 117 (.000), passing yards per completion - 120 (9.43).

Individual

Top-10 ranks: Will Taylor - punt returns - 7 (15.8).

Top-50 ranks: Will Shipley - rushing TDs - 27 (4), total touchdowns - 38 (4), James Skalski - total tackles - 43 (8.7 PG), RJ Mickens and Baylon Spector - interceptions - 45 (1).