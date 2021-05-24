Clemson DB makes ESPN's Mel Kiper top-20 NFL draft prospects
by - Monday, May 24, 2021, 10:51 AM
Andrew Booth has shown a flair for some acrobatic interceptions.
Andrew Booth has shown a flair for some acrobatic interceptions.

Mel Kiper's early, early look at who might be at the top of NFL draft boards includes a Clemson defensive back ($).

Andrew Booth Jr. made the list at No. 19.

"Booth had a great 2020 season," Kiper said, "though he was overshadowed a little bit by fellow corner Derion Kendrick, who was named first-team All-ACC to Booth's second-team All-ACC. Watching the tape, though, I think you could make the case that Booth had a better season than Kendrick. He shut down wideouts, picking off two passes and breaking up four more. With Kendrick now off the team, Booth is the Tigers' clear No. 1 defensive back, and I'll be watching his 2021 season closely."

In other position rankings, Kiper had Justyn Ross as his No. 8 WR but added that he "has first-round potential if he can stay healthy." Tyler Davis cracked the top-5 (4) at defensive tackle.

Kiper included Braden Galloway at the back of his TE top-10 rankings and Xavier Thomas at the back of his DE rankings (10).

