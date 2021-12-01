CJ Spiller to be honored for Hall of Fame next week in Las Vegas

Press Release by

IRVING, Texas (Dec. 1, 2021) – Anticipation continues to build as the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame prepares for the return of its 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas, which will take place Dec. 7 at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas. The culmination of the college football regular season, this year’s edition features the induction of two College Football Hall of Fame Classes, including former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller, setting the stage for one of the largest events in NFF history.

The star-studded 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Classes headline the event, and 13 of the game’s current stars will collect $241,000 in postgraduate scholarships as members of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The 13 student-athletes will also vie as finalists for the coveted William V. Campbell Trophy®, which will be awarded during the event for the 32nd time to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

HOW TO WATCH ON DECEMBER 7

63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas – 10 p.m. ET on ESPN3

NFF Annual Awards Press Conference

2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class – noon ET on ESPN3

MEAC Player of the Year Announcement – 1:40 p.m. ET on ESPN3

2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class – 2 p.m. ET on ESPN3

The 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas – December 7

With more than 150 colleges and universities, 19 college commissioners and over 40 returning members of the College Football Hall of Fame in attendance, the night will feature several well-known football luminaries. ESPN3 will stream the NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas live, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. via this link.

Master of Ceremonies: Rece Davis, ESPN broadcaster and host of “College GameDay”

Public Address Announcer: Bonnie Bernstein, veteran sportscaster and journalist

Invocation: Randall Cunningham, Remnant Ministries Senior Pastor and 2016 Hall of Fame inductee from UNLV

Official Welcome: Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO/President

Introduction of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class: Kathleen Murphy, NFF Vice Chairwoman and President of Personal Investing at Fidelity Investments

Awarding of the 32nd William V. Campbell Trophy®: Jack Ford, NFF Vice Chairman, TV personality and former Yale defensive back

Introduction of the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class: Archie Griffin, NFF Board Member and 1986 Hall of Fame inductee from Ohio State

Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor

Recognition of the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Players of the Year and the NFF Chapter Leadership Award recipients

Introduction of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class: Archie Griffin

Response on behalf of the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Classes: Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma head coach and current interim coach

Official College Football Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony: Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and 1989 Hall of Fame inductee from Mississippi

2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Classes

The 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas will feature the induction of two College Football Hall of Fame Classes for the first time in its history. The induction of the 2020 and 2021 Classes serves as the highlight of the evening and provides the ultimate stage for the legends of yesteryear to take their rightful place among the immortals of the game.

The classes combined include 28 First Team All-Americans, four coaches, three NFF National Scholar-Athletes, 10 unanimous First Team All-Americans, 14 consensus First Team All-Americans, 10 winners of college football major awards, three coaches with national championships, two coaches with the most wins in school history and one coach with the highest winning percentage in school history.

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes:

Lomas Brown – OT, Florida (1981-84)

Keith Byars – RB, Ohio State (1982-85)

Eric Crouch – QB, Nebraska (1998-2001)

Eric Dickerson – RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82)

Glenn Dorsey – DT, LSU (2004-07)

John Elliott – OT, Michigan (1984-87)

Jason Hanson – PK, Washington State (1988-91)

E.J. Henderson – LB, Maryland (1999-2002)

E.J. Junior – DE, Alabama (1977-80)

Steve McNair – QB, Alcorn State (1991-94)

Cade McNown – QB, UCLA (1995-98)

Leslie O'Neal – DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85)

Anthony Poindexter – DB, Virginia (1995-98)

David Pollack – DE, Georgia (2001-04)

Bob Stein – DE, Minnesota (1966-68)

Michael Westbrook – WR, Colorado (1991-94)

Elmo Wright – WR, Houston (1968-70)

Coach Dick Sheridan – 121-52-5 (69.4%); Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)

Coach Andy Talley – 258-155-2 (62.4%); St. Lawrence [NY] (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes:

Harris Barton – OT, North Carolina (1983-86)

David Fulcher – DB, Arizona State (1983-85)

Dan Morgan – LB, Miami [FL] (1997-2000)

Carson Palmer – QB, Southern California (1998-2002)

Tony Romo – QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)

Kenneth Sims – DT, Texas (1978-81)

C.J. Spiller – RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)

Darren Sproles – RB, Kansas State (2001-04)

Aaron Taylor – OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)

Andre Tippett – DE, Iowa (1979-81)

Al Wilson – LB, Tennessee (1995-98)

Coach Rudy Hubbard – 83-48-3 (63.1%); Florida A&M (1974-85)

Coach Bob Stoops – 190-48-0 (79.8%); Oklahoma (1999-2016)

NFF Annual Awards Press Conference – December 7

The morning press conference will give media a chance to hear from the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Classes. The press conference will also include the announcement of the 2021 MEAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year. Media and fans can watch the entire press conference live on ESPN3:

2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class – noon ET on ESPN3

MEAC Player of the Year Announcement – 1:40 p.m. ET on ESPN3

2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class – 2 p.m. ET pm on ESPN3

The press conference will feature:

Press Conference Moderator: Kevin Trainor, University of Arkansas Senior Associate Athletics Director

Comments on the NFF: Steve Hatchell, NFF President & CEO

Official welcome: Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO/President

Comments from the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Classes

Announcement of the MEAC Players of the Year: Dr. Dennis E. Thomas, MEAC Commissioner and NFF Board Member