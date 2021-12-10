BREAKING

Brent Venables gets historic contract for first-time coach
Friday, December 10, 2021
Brent Venables has reunited with Oklahoma

It's good business to be a CFB football coach in 2021.

New Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is receiving a six-year deal worth $43.5 million contract according to multiple reports including ESPN.

The deal still has to be approved by the Oklahoma Board of Regents.

The contract will be one of the largest in college football history for a first-time head coach.

His previous contract at Clemson was nothing to sneeze at as he was the highest-paid coordinator in college football at around $2.5 million per year.

