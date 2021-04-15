Betting odds for Trevor Lawrence as NFL MVP, Rookie of the Year

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Vegas will always have early odds on just about anything you want to bet on.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn't even been drafted yet but there are wagers going on on him winning the NFL MVP award.

Currently, he is at +8000, which places him 25th on the list of MVP-capable quarterbacks.

Pretty decent respect given to Lawrence in those odds considering he likely will be drafted to the worst team (Jaguars) in the NFL last season.

At Clemson, Lawrence completed 66 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Regarding the odds for offensive rookie of the year, Lawrence is the favorite with 11/4 odds ahead of Justin Fields (9/2), Zach Wilson (9/2), Kyle Pitts (15/2), Mac Jones (10/1), and others.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is tied with the 6th highest odds at 14/1.