Betting odds for Trevor Lawrence as NFL MVP, Rookie of the Year
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 15, 2021, 8:21 AM
Lawrence is 25th in the NFL MVP odds (Clemson photo)
Lawrence is 25th in the NFL MVP odds (Clemson photo)

Vegas will always have early odds on just about anything you want to bet on.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn't even been drafted yet but there are wagers going on on him winning the NFL MVP award.

Currently, he is at +8000, which places him 25th on the list of MVP-capable quarterbacks.

Pretty decent respect given to Lawrence in those odds considering he likely will be drafted to the worst team (Jaguars) in the NFL last season.

At Clemson, Lawrence completed 66 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Regarding the odds for offensive rookie of the year, Lawrence is the favorite with 11/4 odds ahead of Justin Fields (9/2), Zach Wilson (9/2), Kyle Pitts (15/2), Mac Jones (10/1), and others.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is tied with the 6th highest odds at 14/1.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson forward announces transfer destination
Former Clemson forward announces transfer destination
Report: Deshaun Watson linked to Eagles
Report: Deshaun Watson linked to Eagles
Twenty women disclose their names in Deshaun Watson lawsuit
Twenty women disclose their names in Deshaun Watson lawsuit
Clemson debuts at No. 22 in ESPN 2022 recruiting rankings
Clemson debuts at No. 22 in ESPN 2022 recruiting rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest