Bates, Venables release statements after official hiring of Bates to Oklahoma

Press Release by

NORMAN — Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday the addition of former Clemson assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Bates as the Sooners' new associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator/run defense. Bates will coach OU's defensive tackles.

Bates, who was Rivals' 2019 Recruiter of the Year and helped Clemson win a national title in 2018, had been with Venables and the Tigers since 2017. Bates' units were a major factor in Clemson leading the nation in sacks (235) and tackles for loss (565) during his five seasons there. He coached all four defensive line positions in his first season before shifting focus to the defensive tackles in 2018. He added the title of recruiting coordinator following the 2019 season.

Bates mentored three first-round draft picks and nine All-Americans during his time at Clemson and Jacksonville State (2014-16). Every primary starter under his tutelage since 2014 has earned at least one all-conference honor.

Bates helped the Tigers sign classes that ranked in Rivals' top 10 nationally four straight years: eighth in 2018, ninth in 2019, second in 2020 and seventh in 2021. The 2020 class was ranked No. 1 by ESPN.

Clemson boasted one of the nation's best defensive lines in 2017 and '18. Comprised of tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence and ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, the Tigers' unit anchored a 2018 defense that led the nation in points allowed (13.1 ppg) and ranked fifth in total defense (285.9 ypg). Ferrell (fourth), Wilkins (13th) and Lawrence (17th) were all selected among the first 17 picks of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Bates helped accelerate the development of a young defensive line that helped Clemson's defense hold each of its first 12 opponents under 300 total yards. In 2020, his interior group helped the Tigers tie for the national lead in sacks (46) and rank second in tackles for loss (109). Clemson's 2021 defensive unit ranked second nationally in scoring defense (15.0 ppg), sixth in sacks (41.0; tied) and eighth in rushing defense (98.8 ypg).

In Bates' three years at Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks compiled a 33-6 overall record and a 23-0 conference mark, won three Ohio Valley Conference titles and reached the 2015 FCS National Championship game. He helped the 2016 JSU squad to a 10-2 record and No. 6 final FCS ranking with the nation's fourth-ranked defense (275.0 ypg). In 2014, the Gamecocks led the league in rushing defense (127.7 ypg).

Bates began his coaching career at Talladega (Ala.) High School in 2007 and Oxford (Ala.) High School from 2008-11. He spent time as an assistant coach at Idaho State from 2011-12 and at East Central (Miss.) Junior College in 2013.

A native of Heflin, Ala., Bates played at Alabama from 2001-04, earning three letters and serving as a team captain in 2004. He graduated from Alabama in 2005 with a degree in business administration. He spent the 2005 and '06 seasons with the Tennessee Titans before injuries ended his playing career.

Bates and his wife Tesa (pronounced TEE-suh) have four children: daughters Angel and twins Star and Summer, and son Josiah.

-----

OKLAHOMA HEAD FOOTBALL COACH BRENT VENABLES:

"Todd brings tremendous passion and is a very relational coach. He's got a lot of gifts, but right at the top is his ability to communicate. He's just a great leader of men; really brings out the best in people. He's a technician as a coach and very tactical. He's very demanding of his players and they play incredibly hard for him because he's also very demanding of himself.

"He's been a grinder in this profession and has earned everything that he's gotten. You give him the slightest opportunity and he'll make the most of it; he just maximizes everything in front of him. He's an amazing husband and father, is a tremendous teammate and leader, and has wisdom beyond his years.

"And when it comes to recruiting, Todd is tenacious and is a bulldog. No challenge is too big for him, he turns over every stone and he quickly earns the trust of recruits and their families. We're so excited he's joining the OU family."

OU ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH/CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR/RUN DEFENSE TODD BATES:

"First, I want to thank Coach (Dabo) Swinney for the great opportunity he gave me at Clemson. I moved out there five years ago and he introduced me to Coach Venables. Since then, Coach V and I have worked hand in hand. He's more than a co-worker to me; I consider him a brother. And when he got the job at OU, immediately I was interested in possibly joining him because I've learned so much from him, chiefly to 'take pride in what you do and one day you'll be proud of what you've done.' I just look forward to rolling my sleeves up and going straight to work and building relationships. That's what this profession is all about. It's about the relationships you build with players and the lives you touch. I look forward to continuing that here with Coach V.

"I've learned so many other lessons from him, and not just in football. Just putting your all into everything you do and maximizing everything; try to get a dollar out of a dime. I heard him say one time that his biggest fear is that one of his players isn't ready. We're as hungry for their success as they are. When kids choose to come to your school, their parents are trusting you to max them out, to squeeze every ounce of ability out of them. That's what Brent did at Clemson, what he did at OU previously, and what he'll continue to do as head coach. He makes everyone around him better. I'm just looking forward to helping him build this thing and impacting the lives of young men who are already at OU and the future Sooners who are on the way."