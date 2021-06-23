247Sports ranks Clemson with "most favorable" schedule
by - Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 12:45 PM
Clemson has made six-straight Playoff appearances.
Clemson has made six-straight Playoff appearances.

247Sports ranked the "most favorable" schedules to making a run in 2021 and Clemson topped that list this week.

"The only fool-proof way Clemson is left out of the College Football Playoff this season is if the Tigers lose to Georgia on Sept. 4 and fail to win the ACC," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "What are the chances both of those happen? Grab the Sharpie and go ahead and mark Dabo Swinney's team back in the final four with 10 starters back defensively and a rising sophomore quarterback OC Tony Elliott and the rest of the staff feels extremely confident in. Even with a loss to Georgia in the opener, the Tigers will be favored by double digits — perhaps 20 or more — in every other game prior to another ACC Championship appearance."

Southern Cal, North Carolina, Northwestern and Georgia were also in the top-5.

Clemson is given the highest odds by the ESPN FPI to win a conference (72.1%), with an even higher projection to win its division (89.3%) and also the highest chance to go undefeated (21%).

Swinney's Tigers have made six consecutive Playoff appearances, which leads the CFP era.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Sporting News predicts Clemson's Playoff path
Sporting News predicts Clemson's Playoff path
Clemson Football three-game flex packs, single game tickets go on sale
Clemson Football three-game flex packs, single game tickets go on sale
Prepared well by Clemson, Amari Rodgers showing instant-impact ability for Packers
Prepared well by Clemson, Amari Rodgers showing instant-impact ability for Packers
247Sports ranks Clemson with "most favorable" schedule
247Sports ranks Clemson with "most favorable" schedule
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest