Young QBs showing Tigers head coach plenty early in camp

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

If you asked any Clemson fan how they felt following the Taisun Phommachanh's Achilles tear in the spring game, they probably would've told you that DJ Uiagalelei better stay healthy for the entire 2021 season.

With the injury to Phommachanh, the depth at the quarterback position seemed to take a heavy hit. With Uiagalelei tabbed as the starter heading into fall camp, the rest of the depth chart showed sophomore walk-on Hunter Helms in the second spot followed by true freshman Will Taylor and freshman walk-on Billy Wiles.

While Tiger fans are not used to having such a perceived lack of QB depth, Swinney has reiterated all camp long that Helms would be ready to lead the team if need be, and following the team's fifth practice session of the summer, he spoke some high words on his freshman quarterbacks.

“I’m amazed at Will Taylor, I am amazed at him,” Swinney said. “And Billy Wiles. Both of those guys and their ability to pick things up, being able to go out and function and process things. They’re getting a lot of reps. Hunter (Helms) has obviously been here a year and he has a very good grasp and foundation to our system. Hunter is way better than he was in the spring."

Helms, who made his first career appearance at Georgia Tech last season in the blowout win, threw for two touchdowns as a freshman. After being thrown in with the first- and second-team squads after Phommachanh’s injury, Swinney says that Helms has become much more consistent during fall camp and he is looking forward to seeing him progress more.

“He’s playing with a lot more confidence than he was in the spring,” said Swinney. “He had some highs and some lows during spring, but he’s been very consistent and I think he’s just in a good place mentally.”

The head coach also let the media know just how special he thinks Taylor is. The South Carolina native, who also excels at baseball and will play for the Tigers there, has impressed Swinney and so has Taylor's freshman counterpart Wiles.

“Will Taylor is special,” Swinney said of his freshman quarterback. “We know what he is from an athletic standpoint, but this kid can play quarterback, and at a high level. Billy Wiles, he’s another guy. To have a guy like that come here as a walk-on, man we’re so fortunate and blessed because he has a lot of ability.”

Even though both have been showing Swinney their talent during the early portion of fall camp, it will be about how they put everything together once the pads come on soon.

“How are they going to grab it early, and both of them have done an excellent job,” Swinney said. “Can’t wait to see them once we put it all together, and touch on all the situations and get off the field and see how they handle it."

When it comes to Taylor and his arm talent, Swinney says he reminds him of a familiar name around college football, and a Heisman-winning quarterback at that.

“I called him Doug Flutie the other day, I would imagine thats what Doug Flutie looked like,” Swinney said when asked about running the same offense with Taylor under center. “He doesn’t know who Flutie is, but Will is just electric. He makes all these throws from all these different arm angles and you’re like ‘how does he even see that guy?’ But he sees them all. I’m sure that's what everyone said about Doug Flutie back in the day. He’s a special dude."

With Phommachanh also ahead of schedule and throwing in camp, it sounds like Swinney is confident in the guys behind Uiagalelei to make the plays that are needed to win the team some games.