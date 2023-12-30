Xavier Thomas' Clemson finale is 'bittersweet,' but he sees bright future for defense

Ariana Pensy

Friday’s 38-35 Gator Bowl victory over Kentucky was hard-fought, particularly after being down by 11 following the Wildcats’ kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half. But as sixth-year defensive end Xavier Thomas said, the team never lost faith they would win the game. “We always had a belief in regards to no matter how much we were down, Coach (Dabo) Swinney preaches throughout the year and year in and year out in regards to having a belief no matter what the obstacles you face and obviously, we were down 11 coming out the half with the kick return and we just knew we had to keep playing,” Thomas said. “We had two whole (quarters) left to play after the kick return. So, we just knew we had to keep battling.” They faced that same deficit going into the fourth quarter down 21-10, but a total of five turnovers and 42 points in the final quarter led to this game coming down to the wire in arguably the best bowl this year. It started with the forced fumble by Thomas, and Kentucky’s next two drives were also turnovers. “We knew we had to create a spark, and obviously, I started off with the forced fumble, and Barrett (Carter) came back with that pick, and then Khalil (Barnes) came back with that forced fumble,” Thomas said. “So, we definitely sparked it off, and we knew we had to go get some takeaways and that’s what was leading into this game. That’s what we were saying, we just needed takeaways. So, we definitely needed that.” With under three minutes left in the game, it ultimately came down to sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik leading a comeback drive. He was successful in this as running back Phil Mafah scored his fourth touchdown of the game to give the Tigers a three-point lead with 17 seconds left. Watching Klubnik lead that drive was a surreal experience for Thomas. “I (felt) like we were watching a movie. It didn’t feel real. It was crazy the way it was happening,” Thomas said. “But, like I said, we always kept that belief. We knew they were going to find a way, and it was amazing to see them go down and win the game.” Despite the result of the game, it was a bit poignant for Thomas as this was his last game before going to the NFL. Throughout his six seasons with Clemson, he has created many memories. “Just bittersweet. A lot of memories here,” Thomas said. “A lot of memories, a lot of relationships, a lot of good times and just it’s a very bittersweet moment, just cherishing all that because you don’t get those memories back. So, it’s very, very bittersweet.” One thing Thomas is not concerned about is the future of Clemson’s defense. With many young players who had a chance to show what they were capable of in this Gator Bowl, Thomas is confident he is leaving the Tigers in good hands. “It’s definitely bright. The guys are definitely going to put in a lot of work over the offseason. It’s a good year for them to kind of face this type of season so they can see that it’s not easy to win and (winning) is not going to come easier just because you have that power on your helmet,” Thomas said. “So, they know what it feels like to lose, and I feel like they’re going to have bright things in store for the future.” Clemson EDGE Xavier Thomas in the Gator Bowl:



🐅 92.1 PFF Grade

🐅 1.0 Sacks

🐅 5 QB Pressures

🐅 30% Pass Rush Win Rate pic.twitter.com/MyDerMPX4e — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 30, 2023

