Will Putnam is All In with changing positions

David Hood

CLEMSON – Will Putnam knew back in December that he might be needed to move from right guard to center and started practicing during the Tigers’ bowl prep. That practice has paid off.

Just before the start of spring practice, head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Hunter Rayburn was retiring from football after dealing with injuries to his neck. Then Swinney announced that Mason Trotter – who also played center last season – would miss most of this season with an undisclosed issue.

Heralded freshman Ryan Linthicum barely played last season and redshirted while Trent Howard also played limited snaps, forcing Putnam’s move to the middle of the line.

"It definitely has its challenges, but it's something I anticipated a little bit and started practice on the side in December,” Putnam said. “It's something I'm really excited about playing, and that's one of the biggest things for me— I love coming out to practice and look forward to getting better at center. I think it's good for me that I'm an underclassman and my leadership role, I'm kind of leading the guys. I have a lot of accountability in it and I'm trying to get better at it every day."

Putnam said the coaches didn’t have to ask him to move.

“I think it’s important as a guard to also know how to play center,” Putnam said. “A lot of (for moving) wasn’t necessarily the coaching staff but the turnover we had on the O-line. We had guys injured, guys getting hurt, and with COVID, you never know who’s going to be in and who’s going to be out. It’s just something I wanted to do for myself to kind of up my game a little bit, and I just wanted to do it for the team. Maybe some guys can play guard but can’t play center. And I want to be a guy that can do both.

“It’s like, OK, if I only play right guard, that means you can only play one position at the next level. But now if I can play center, that means I can play two positions at the next level. You work at that, and then it’s, oh, I can play left guard. That’s three. It kind of ups your stock a little bit I think.”

New offensive line coach Thomas Austin likes what he’s seen out of Putnam, especially with the snaps.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Austin said. “If he misses, it’s low. It’s not over the head where you’re chasing after it. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. His progression only six practices in, he’s done a phenomenal job.

“From the minute we had that conversation (about the move), he’s been out here. And whenever have been able to do it on their own, he’s been snapping with (quarterback) DJ (Uiagalelei) and getting the younger guys out here. He’s had very few snap issues. From a technique standpoint, he’s doing a phenomenal job. He’s a natural.”

Putnam said he played a little center in high school but none since. That means it’s all about the repetition.

“For me, it’s just an experience thing. It’s just getting reps,” Putnam said. “I need thousands and thousands and thousands of reps. Luckily I have time until August to do that, so that’s what I’m doing right now. It’s something I’m really excited about playing. I look forward to coming out to practice. I look forward to getting better at playing center.”