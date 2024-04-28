CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Wiggins says he will
Nate Wiggins is ready to prove he is the best cornerback to be picked in the draft. (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

Wiggins says he will "make everyone pay who looked over" him
by - Correspondent - 2024 Apr 28 13:00

Nate Wiggins had to wait his turn well into the night on Thursday, but he ended up a first-round pick and a Baltimore Raven. Wiggins felt comfortable right away with his new home.

“They let me be myself. They really had no critiques about it for real,” Wiggins said. “I just like to be myself for real. So, I feel like I fit perfect here. I feel like God had a plan.”

Some prospects have been playing at their position for as long as they can remember. While Wiggins has been playing football for a long time, his position has changed a few times, from quarterback to receiver and now cornerback. Baltimore sees this as an additional asset in Wiggins since he has experience on the offensive side of the ball.

“I used to play quarterback back in the day. So, I thought I was going to be Cam Newton. Turns out I’m a cornerback, so God had other plans,” Wiggins said. “I think it was my ninth-grade year … I didn’t really want to play cornerback. I wanted to play receiver, but there’s a lot of receivers that are fast. There’s not that many cornerbacks, tall, that can (run) too. So, I just thought, ‘I’ll try it,’ and it paid off.”

Last draft, the Ravens selected linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round with the No. 86 overall pick. The two played with each other for two seasons back with Clemson and coming to the Ravens, Simpson told Wiggins that Baltimore has a similar culture and passion for winning.

“He was really like, ‘It’s a passionate organization, just like Clemson,’” Wiggins said. “It gives off Clemson vibes, and now it’s home. So, I’m happy to be here.”

Given Wiggins’ talent level, it was a bit surprising he fell all the way to the No. 30 overall pick. In fact, the Ravens' top brass were surprised he was available at that position in the draft. He is coming off a season with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles. In 2022, Wiggins also had a pick-six and broke up 13 passes.

Before the Ravens, 26 different teams passed on Wiggins. So, he had one message for those teams.

“I’m about to make everyone pay who looked over (me),” he said.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Ariana Pensy: Email | Comment
Tiger forward makes transfer portal decision
Tiger forward makes transfer portal decision
No. 4 Tigers run-rule Cardinals to take home series win
No. 4 Tigers run-rule Cardinals to take home series win
Former Clemson lineman commits to Coach Prime, Colorado
Former Clemson lineman commits to Coach Prime, Colorado
No. 21 Clemson's bats warm up to take series at Louisville
No. 21 Clemson's bats warm up to take series at Louisville
Post your comments!
Read all 17 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts