Wiggins says he will "make everyone pay who looked over" him

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

Nate Wiggins had to wait his turn well into the night on Thursday, but he ended up a first-round pick and a Baltimore Raven. Wiggins felt comfortable right away with his new home. “They let me be myself. They really had no critiques about it for real,” Wiggins said. “I just like to be myself for real. So, I feel like I fit perfect here. I feel like God had a plan.” Some prospects have been playing at their position for as long as they can remember. While Wiggins has been playing football for a long time, his position has changed a few times, from quarterback to receiver and now cornerback. Baltimore sees this as an additional asset in Wiggins since he has experience on the offensive side of the ball. “I used to play quarterback back in the day. So, I thought I was going to be Cam Newton. Turns out I’m a cornerback, so God had other plans,” Wiggins said. “I think it was my ninth-grade year … I didn’t really want to play cornerback. I wanted to play receiver, but there’s a lot of receivers that are fast. There’s not that many cornerbacks, tall, that can (run) too. So, I just thought, ‘I’ll try it,’ and it paid off.” Last draft, the Ravens selected linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round with the No. 86 overall pick. The two played with each other for two seasons back with Clemson and coming to the Ravens, Simpson told Wiggins that Baltimore has a similar culture and passion for winning. “He was really like, ‘It’s a passionate organization, just like Clemson,’” Wiggins said. “It gives off Clemson vibes, and now it’s home. So, I’m happy to be here.” Given Wiggins’ talent level, it was a bit surprising he fell all the way to the No. 30 overall pick. In fact, the Ravens' top brass were surprised he was available at that position in the draft. He is coming off a season with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles. In 2022, Wiggins also had a pick-six and broke up 13 passes. Before the Ravens, 26 different teams passed on Wiggins. So, he had one message for those teams. “I’m about to make everyone pay who looked over (me),” he said. "This locker room gonna love you. We have fun, just like @ClemsonFB." pic.twitter.com/iFhlc9LXSB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2024 “Y’all got the best one. I promise you.”



Go inside the draft call from the Ravens to @WigginNathaniel. 😈 pic.twitter.com/UKhQzvmX4Y — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 26, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now