Versatile Andrew Mukuba will play big role in Clemson's defense this season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Andrew Mukuba put together a superlative freshman campaign, but if the Clemson Tigers are to make a run at the College Football Playoff, he has to be even better.

First of all, happy Fourth of July everybody. I hope you find some time in your schedule to boat or swim, eat some good food, spend time with friends and family and end the day with a firework or two. But as long as you’re having fun, remember we have our freedoms for those that are out on the front lines. That includes Chief Petty Officer Zachary Jewell, who is in the Navy overseas and emailed me this week about expansion and realignment, and my buddy Captain James Gantt, who flies helicopters in the US Army. Thanks, guys (and gals).

Now, back to Mukuba. We are taking a look at the players who will define the 2022 season for the Tigers, and if a secondary that has to replace some valuable pieces is to produce, Mukuba is going to have to have another big year.

The Texas native made an immediate impact in 2021, earning Freshman All-American honors from nearly every outlet and became the first true freshman defensive back to start a season opener for Clemson since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility in 1972.

Mukuba started more games (10) in the defensive backfield than any Clemson true freshman in the modern era in 2021 and enters 2022 credited with 54 tackles (two for loss), a sack, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 576 snaps over 13 games (10 starts). Athlon has him listed as a preseason first-team All-ACC safety.

We spoke with defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin during the spring and he said that Mukuba might play all over the field in his defense – he might line up at safety for one snap, at corner the next snap, and then either at dime or nickel on another play. Mukuba smiled when he was asked if he likes being used in different spots.

“I’m an athlete,” Mukuba said. “Wherever they need me at, I feel like I can go out there and get the job done.”

Safeties coach Mickey Conn raved about Mukuba during the spring.

“Mukuba’s a special player, and he’s doing it at three different positions and picking up on it,” Conn said. “All that knowledge is going to do is help him and help us to get more speed on the field at times when we need to.”

Mukuba said that Goodwin spent the spring making sure everyone understood the defense, making it easier to switch positions.

"Coach Goodwin is slowing everything down for us. I feel like everyone is picking up the defense quickly, even the young guys,” Mukuba said. "Last year, when I first got here, it was kind of fast and everything was thrown at me. But this year, I feel like everything is slowing down for me and I'm playing faster and more confident."

That includes playing corner, the mere mention of which draws an instant smile from Mukuba.

"I'm an athlete. I can play corner, safety, nickel and get the job done,” he said. “You'll definitely see me at nickel a lot covering the slot and in the box a little bit getting more action."

Which spot does he prefer?

"To be honest, I'd say nickel. It's more action down there in the box,” Mukuba said. “It's fun playing strong, don't get me wrong, but with my skill set and how I play, I feel like I play a lot better inside the box where I can tackle and cover the slot."

Finding time for all those positions? Just depends on the day.

“It just depends on what kind of day it is and what we’re working on,” Mukuba said.

Mukuba told us he has his sights set on another accolade this season – the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s best defensive back.

“That would be a dream come true for sure getting that Jim Thorpe Award,” Mukuba said. “That’s the best defensive back in college football, so I feel like why not reach for that?”

No matter what happens, however, you can be sure that Mukuba is out there having fun.

“I really just like playing football,” Mukuba said. “Wherever the team needs me and wherever I feel comfortable at, that’s really where I feel like I can do my best.”

For Mukuba, the best is yet to come.