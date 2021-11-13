Venables sees defense respond with 'determined spirit' after his challenge

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

The Clemson defense did something it hadn't done since 1992 on Saturday versus UConn, by not allowing an opponent to convert a third-down conversion during a game. The defense also held the struggling Huskies (1-9) to less than 100 yards of total offense, while sacking the quarterback six times in the first half and shutting out the UConn offense in a 44-7 win inside of Death Valley. The Huskies had -17 rushing yards after adjusted yardage for sacks.

Clemson also emptied the bench in the blowout, playing numerous backups for a majority of the second half with the game in hand, Overall the Tigers had 29 players record a tackle in the contest. The defensive line was eating against the Huskies, with Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry, Trenton Simpson, Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis all registering a sack.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was happy with the way his defense played, and he is looking forward to the challenge against Wake Forest next weekend.

“Love the passion, the intensity and preparation these guys showed all week,” Venables said of his defense. “They had a real determined spirit to them, they knew they only had two more chances to play in Death Valley coming in. We have a lot to play for still, we play for the 11th game, for each other and for the unique opportunity to play for the Clemson family. We really challenged these guys this week to come out against this team that plays with tremendous passion and they had three weeks to get ready for us.”

While Venables is not one to show much joy and emotion on the sidelines, he was impressed when told the stat of not allowing a third-down conversion.

“I just usually remember the bad plays,” Venables said. “My memory isn’t very good when it comes to fun factoids, to be honest. We were due though, we’ve been talking about third downs and playing more precise and finishing plays. Today was a better example of what things should look like. We’ll look at the film and I know there will be things to change and fix, but today was all good.”

After Clemson emptied the bench in the third and fourth quarters, the defense still stood tall and did not allow the Huskies to enter the endzone. After a second big kickoff return to set the Huskies up with possession in a goal-to-go situation, the second and third units held UConn out of the endzone to keep the defensive shutout alive.

“Well deserved and a great opportunity to play,” Venables said on the backups. “These guys grind and work, they have to be at every meeting, weight workout and practice. They have to make every sacrifice that everybody else does, so the reward everyone wants is the opportunity to play. Not only did they get that reward, but they went in with their backs against the wall and performed at a really high level. They were rewarded and went out there and had some fun. We’ll have to go back and watch the tape of that, but great job by that second unit.”

Venables and his defense will look to keep the nation's longest active home winning streak (33 games) alive next weekend when they welcome Wake Forest into Death Valley for senior day at noon.