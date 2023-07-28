CLEMSON RECRUITING

Top OL target says he won't be at All In Cookout, but the Tigers are still in play
The Tigers are in play for 2024 offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon.

by - Senior Writer - 2023 Jul 29, Sat 07:00

A top offensive line target won’t be at the All In Cookout this weekend, but the Tigers are still in play for the Georgia talent.

Offensive guard Elyjah Thurmon (6-5 275) is a 3-star 2024 prospect out of Hinesville (GA) Bradwell Institute who camped at Clemson in June and was offered by the Tigers earlier this month.

Clemson invited Thurmon to this weekend’s recruiting cookout, but he had already made plans to go to LSU. He also visited Georgia Tech earlier in the week. He said he does plan to set an official visit with Clemson this fall.

The ACC's Tigers immediately became a factor with Thurmon after offensive line coach Thomas Austin got the thumbs up from Dabo Swinney to proceed with the offer.

“That offer was surprising to me,” Thurmon said. “Coach Austin called me and we were just talking normally. He then told me he had a surprise for me right there on the phone. It kind of shocked me for a second, because that offer right there was one I’ve wanted for a while. The atmosphere stands out; the legendary Coach Swinney himself and Clemson is just immaculate.”

Thurmon added that Austin sees a lot of upside in his game.

“Athleticism, I’m mean off the ball, and I have a great motor,” Thurmon said. “Never stop. Disciplined. Just everything I think that they would love to have on their team.”

Thurmon also has offers from Florida, Duke, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech and others. He said there’s no frontrunner with him at this point.

