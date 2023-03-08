Tigers say defense was nowhere near good enough in 2022

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson defense was good last season. Just not good enough.

Clemson finished 28th last season in total defense, giving up 334 yards per game. The Tigers finished 22nd in scoring defense (tied with Ohio State) at 20.9 points per game. Clemson finished 13th against the run, giving up just 102.7 yards per game but finished 76th against the pass.

Against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, the defense gave up just 375 total yards, but the Vols averaged 5.68 yards per play and recorded 124 yards on the ground and 251 through the air.

Linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter and defensive end Justin Mascoll met with the media following Tuesday's practice and said there is no doubt the defense has to improve in 2023.

"I think we definitely have something to prove this season. We didn't finish last year like we wanted to losing the Orange Bowl,” Trotter said. “I feel like the hunger is still there from last year, but it's amplified. You definitely see how everybody is out here competing, offense and defense."

Carter said he knows where the Tigers have to improve the most: pass coverage.

"It's players making plays at the end of the day,” Carter said. “So, if Wes (Goodwin) calls a play, we've just to run it. So if that's a Cover 0 with no help, you've got to lock your man up. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what Wes calls, we just have to run it."

Mascoll said the defense was not up to Clemson’s standard last season.

“I feel like that just leaves us with a chip on our shoulder as a defense,” he said. “Clemson has been known to have dominant defenses. Our performance was not where it should have been. It was not the standard. It’s a big chip on our shoulders. You see it in the off-season work. Everybody is working so hard, just trying to uphold our standard and build off momentum. I know we didn’t leave the season last year with good momentum with a loss, but we are trying to work back into it.”

The Tigers lose vocal leader KJ Henry, but Trotter is looking to other voices to step into the void.

“Guys have to step up and be more vocal,” Trotter said. “Tyler Davis, Sheridan Jones, Jalyn Phillips were leaders last year. And then me and Barrett and even some of the other guys stepping into that leadership role."

Mascoll wants to step into that role as well.

“I am trying to step up and be a more vocal leader,” Mascoll said. “I know in the past I kind of let K.J. be the vocal leader, guys like that, but it’s my turn to step up and be a more vocal leader. In the past I’ve relied on leading by example through my work ethic and things like that.”