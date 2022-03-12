Thomas Austin loves what he's seen out of the offensive line in camp

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – New offensive line coach Thomas Austin is taking the spring to make sure he simplifies things for his players while also making sure they get coached in effort, technique and toughness. The early returns are encouraging.

Austin replaced Robbie Caldwell following the Tigers’ win over Iowa St. in the bowl game, and this is the first spring he’s gotten a real chance to make his mark on the offensive line. The players are also getting used to his coaching style.

“I want to be consistent every day. I don't want to ride highs and lows,” Austin said. “I'm going to be fair with them. We have the right kind of guys that don't need my foot up their butt every day. I want to be a technician. We want to play with great effort, technique, and toughness, those are the three biggest things."

Clemson recruited two offensive linemen in the 2022 class – Collin Sadler and Blake Miller – and Austin thinks the coaches hit on both players.

“Those guys are phenomenal. I told coach Caldwell that he saved the best for last,” Austin said. “They check every box. That's the prototype for what you want to recruit going forward— you want more Blake Millers and Collin Sadlers."

Miller has been taking reps at second-team right tackle while Sadler has been repping at third-team left tackle, even though he’s also seen some time at guard in the last week.

“They're big, physical, athletic and smart. So you can work with that,” Austin said.

After it was announced that Hunter Rayburn would have to retire from football and that Mason Trotter would miss most of the season, the coaches moved right guard Will Putnam to center, and Putnam hasn’t missed a beat.

"I couldn't be more proud of Will Putnam. Couldn't brag on him enough,” Austin said. “He's done an amazing job. From the minute we had that conversation (about playing center), he's been snapping with D.J. (Uiagalelei) and getting the younger guys out here. He's had very few snap issues. From a technique standpoint, he's doing a phenomenal job.

"He's a natural. There's not a tougher kid on our team. He's playing with a little bit of an ankle issue, but he's not going to miss anything. The good thing is if he does have a bad snap, it's low, so it's not over the quarterback's head and you're not chasing it to prevent a turnover."

Another player who has stood out in the early part of the spring is Tristan Leigh, but in reality, all of the linemen are performing well.

"The gains he has made since he got on campus to now have been unbelievable,” Austin said. “With his body, flexibility, he's done a phenomenal job. Can't say enough good things about Tristan. He's probably the most improved guy up front. It's fun to see.

"Anytime we go into a staff meeting, coach (Dabo Swinney) asks us if there is anyone we're disappointed in or not coming along, and I say, no, I think they're all developing and putting the work in, and that's all you can ask for."

One of the reasons for that success? Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn are simplifying the Clemson defense so that their players can play faster. That has allowed the offense to work on fundamentals.

"When you have to prepare for every defense imaginable, you have to spend time working on your responsibilities and it takes away from your technique and fundamental development,” Austin said. “I think if you can simplify things in spring and fall (camp) and get great at what you want to be, then it gives you more flexibility in-season to add wrinkles as it goes on. It's been good. It's gotten both sides better."