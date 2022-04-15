Texas tight end says choosing Clemson was a no-brainer

David Hood

Clemson added its second commitment in as many days on Wednesday evening with 2023 Cypress (TX) Bridgeland 4-star tight end Reid Mikeska, and it was once again relationships with the coaches that sealed the deal. In fact, it was a no-brainer.

At 6-foot-6, 233 pounds, Mikeska is the No. 22 ranked tight end in the country and the No. 71 recruit from the state of Texas. Head coach Dabo Swinney and new tight ends coach Kyle Richardson led the way in Mikeska’s recruitment.

Mikeska considered teams like Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida, but it was Clemson that won out.

“I was going to say the coaches that are there is the main reason,” Mikeska said of his decision. “The family atmosphere. Coach Richardson and Coach Swinney, I mean, they played a big part in my recruiting and most of them are great. Coach Swinney, he's just established like such a great culture there. Actually really cares for his players off the field and after football. So much of his staff is former Clemson football players. So he doesn't just talk about it, he lives it. I mean, they're the best team in the ACC. They're going to win and play for National Championships. This is really a no brainer.”

Mikeska said he has no problems with leaving the state of Texas.

“I'd say it's a little hard, but I'm originally from the Carolinas, so not too hard,” he said. “I was born in Raleigh.”

When did he know that Clemson was the place he wanted to be?

“I'd say probably about a week ago,” he said. “I discussed it with my parents. They were definitely on board. They like Clemson as well.”

Mikeska said he is continuing to build his relationship with Richardson, his future position coach.

“We've been talking for a couple months now, mainly in text, pretty much every other day. So, we keep in touch always,” he said. “He's a great guy. He keeps up with my parents as well. I even talk to his wife all the time, so they're great people. My parents definitely feel comfortable with me going to a coach like him, out of state.”

What are the Tigers getting in Mikeska?

“I'd say I'm a big, athletic tight end that can split out, play in line and block, and play H-back,” he said. “I can also split out run routes. I can just do like everything, like the modern day tight end needs to. I like to do it all. I mean, doing it all is like the best part of tight end to me. Just it never gets boring.”

Mikeska’s commitment came on the heels of 4-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, who committed to Clemson on Tuesday, the second and third commitments for the 2023 class.

“I talked to him the other day and we both committed around the same time and I didn't know he committed when I committed,” Mikeska said. “But we kind of talked, right? We really need to get the ball rolling for this class and just recruit other guys. Cause we're pretty much the first ones to commit.”